Could Cody Rhodes be looking to form a new faction in WWE?

“The American Nightmare” has spent the majority of his WWE run as a singles star, establishing himself as one of the company’s top attractions and becoming a multi-time Undisputed WWE Champion.

However, it sounds like Rhodes has been working behind the scenes to put together a group of his own.

During a recent episode of his “What Do You Want To Talk About?” podcast, Rhodes revealed that he has been actively trying to bring some backup to WWE television, while suggesting that he has already dropped several hints about his plans.

“It’s no secret that I’m actively trying to maybe get a little bit of a group on TV. Maybe it is a secret. I thought I’ve easter egg’d it multiple times, but I’m not doing it hard enough,” Rhodes said.

While Rhodes didn’t reveal who he has in mind for the potential group, he will soon have some familiar faces alongside him on WWE television.

Rhodes is scheduled to captain Team USA at WWE Survivor Series 2026, where he will join forces with CM Punk and Je’Von Evans against Team Mexico at the November 28 premium live event in Houston, TX.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.