Could “The American Nightmare” be turning to the dark side?

Cody Rhodes shared a nWo-style black-and-white photo of himself backstage showing off his special ring entrance mask/helmet via X on Saturday that has the pro wrestling community buzzing just hours before the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

The caption to the post on Cody Rhodes’ official X account reads, “The view never changes.”

Many are taking this as a tease for a potential heel turn ahead of his highly-anticipated WrestleMania 41 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena.

Coincidentally enough, Cena appeared to turn babyface on the “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, which he further teased by posting a photo of a baby’s face on Instagram on Saturday morning.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes II for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled to serve as the main event for night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday, August 3, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.