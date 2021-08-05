Last night’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” special from Daily’s Place was headlined by the highly-anticipated showdown between top superstar Cody Rhodes and newest signee Malakai Black, a match that had been in the works since Black’s debut several weeks ago. After a fast start Black took complete control of the contest, dominating Cody and eventually picking up the win after connecting with his devastating Black Mass finisher.

A sudden #MalakaiBlack kick sends @Cody FLYING off the top through a table! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch the MAIN EVENT #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/31qx5mjx62 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Post match the American Nightmare cut a promo to the live crowd heavily implying that it was his time to step away and let the fresh talent of tomorrow step in and take their place at the table. He began removing his boots to leave in the center of the ring, a sign of retirement, but Black returned to lay him out with a crutch. You can see the angle play out below.