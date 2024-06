Could WWE NXT get an appearance from “The American Nightmare” next week?

It looks that way!

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes surfaced on social media during the two co-main events at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night.

The top dog of WWE shared a post on X that aired during the PLE broadcast and was read by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.

“Watching WWE NXT Battleground curious how my old friend Ethan Page will do against Trick Williams,” Rhodes wrote. “Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”