Lil Yacthy is having a blast with WWE.

The popular hip-hop star has appeared on WWE SmackDown the last couple of weeks to help with the road to Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 42.

On Thursday, Lil Yachty and Trick Williams released a music video for a diss track aimed at Sami Zayn.

And that’s just the start.

In addition to the SmackDown appearances, the music video and him being in Trick’s corner at WrestleMania 42, the rap star appears to be working on another collaboration with WWE.

Allow Cody Rhodes to explain.

“Lil Yachty is working with WWE right now,” Rhodes began when talking about the hip-hop performer on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina. “I couldn’t ask for a better peer and a better partner. I have not interacted with him on-screen at all.”

From there, Rhodes touched on the collab.

“I’m not going to give it away,” he continued. “But he’s doing some collab stuff and he thought of, not just nostalgia, but modern in his collab efforts. That’s what I want. I love the Attitude Era, but put them together. Where are we now? We show where we were then. I like combining the two.”

Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and Trick Williams, with Lil Yachty, challenges Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Las Vegas, NV.