WWE mega-star Cody Rhodes joined NBA champion Matt Barnes for the latest episode of his All The Smoke podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion on the program, “The American Nightmare” revealed some interesting WWE contract news.

Rhodes stated while talking with Barnes that the next WWE contract he signs will probably be his last, noting his desire to finish up his pro wrestling career with a final run in the industry-leader in WWE.

“My last contract with WWE or the next contract I sign, probably be my last, and finish my days with WWE,” Rhodes stated during the episode. “It’s the house that built me. It’s the house that brought me back and put me in this wonderful, wonderful position.”

Rhodes added, “But yeah, I don’t know. It’s very, very hard to balance.”

Cody Rhodes last appeared in the ring at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show over the weekend at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship in a WrestlePalooza on ESPN rematch against “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre.

"The American Nightmare" is expected on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

