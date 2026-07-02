Cody Rhodes shared a humorous story involving AEW’s Aaron Solo during the latest episode of What Do You Want To Talk About featuring WWE’s Fallon Henley.

During their conversation (full episode audio below), Rhodes recalled a moment when Solo attempted to introduce himself to Henley after she and a group of friends walked by carrying fast food. According to Rhodes, Solo spent weeks building up the confidence to make his move before following the group toward an elevator.

When the moment finally arrived, however, Rhodes said Solo could only muster a simple comment.

“Why would you even walk back to us? Walk to your car, drive away, leave this city. All that talk. Like a month of build-up. All that for that moment? ‘Arby’s, huh?’ He shot his shot I suppose and that was it and uh, nice guy.”

The story quickly made the rounds online, prompting Solo to respond and correct one key detail from Rhodes’ version of events.

According to Solo, the restaurant wasn’t Arby’s after all.

“It was Rally’s,” he wrote via X.

So, there you have it.