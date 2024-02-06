A VERY interesting development in the ongoing saga between Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event.

Tonight’s Raw in St. Louis, Missouri opened with Cody confronting Seth Rollins, who was hoping that the American Nightmare would choose to face him for the world title since The Great One seems to be taking his place at Mania against Roman Reigns. However, the WWE Universe showered the segment with “We Want Cody” and “Rocky Sucks” chants. This prompted Michael Cole to say “is it 1996” on commentary.

Cody never got a word out as he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

Now to make things even more complicated Cody took to social media after the segment and wrote the following:

Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all…but…Trust me.

This tweet has already driven online fans crazy as the #WeWantCody train continues to grow stronger.