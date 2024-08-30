A handful of WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of the new season of “Scare Tactics” on the USA Network.

Featured below is the official press release that was sent out with all of the details on the new season premiering on October 4, which will feature Cody Rhodes and The New Day, among others.

USA NETWORK’S “SCARE TACTICS” TURNS SCREAMS INTO LAUGHS STARTING FRIDAY, OCT. 4 AT 10 P.M. ET/PT

Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions Series Will Also Debut on Bravo, SYFY and E!

Scare Tactics,” the classic comedy-horror series reimagined by Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, will premiere Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and E!

· This audacious reboot will turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies in a cinematic approach to the hidden camera concept.

· The series will be hosted by Flip, a spectral pre-teen obsessed with horror movies and fascinated by human fear. With twisted glee, Flip creates horrific cinematic scenarios and drops real people into the leading roles.

· Each episode will feature devious pranksters setting up friends and family, known as targets, in hilariously twisted scenarios that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy. From a casual dinner party that takes an unexpectedly cannibalistic turn to a pair of newlyweds that are the proud new parents of something … less than human, the targets will navigate one unreal decision after another as audiences laugh, jump and are left breathless for more.

· Anyone can be a target, including WWE superstars “The New Day” when a seemingly run-of-the-mill promo opportunity with Cody Rhodes turns into a terrifying paranormal event.

· Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal Watson executive produce for Monkeypaw Productions. Scott Hallock executive produces for WMTI Productions, Inc. Elan Gale serves as executive producer and showrunner. The “Scare Tactics” format is owned by WMTI Productions, Inc.

· “Scare Tactics” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Monkeypaw Productions and WMTI Productions, Inc.