Cody Rhodes wants Matt Cardona to come back to WWE:

The American Nightmare joined the Good Karma Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Cardona and how the Indy God has been killing it everywhere he’s gone since his departure from WWE back in 2020. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Cardona is the best he’s ever been and killing it on the indies:

I’m really proud of him. He’s out there, he’s doing the ‘Indie God’ thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt’s doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two. You only usually get one run in that role, you know? He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool but if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want, it would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, he’s the best he’s ever been but he’s really pissed me off. I have no good karma with Matt Cardona at the moment.

On a funny thing that Cardona did in a management meeting that really irritated him:

I have this story about Matt (Cardona) which I’m gonna tell eventually about watching his first meeting with a certain member of management somewhere, how he tanked this meeting right in front of me and then one big line he hit in the meeting that I’ll never forget, this is one of my real life friends. He said, ‘I just wanna make it clear, I’m never putting on a Nightmare Family jacket or associating myself with him on-screen.’ I got you the meeting! Why!? Why did you just — under the bus right away so and then he said some other things that I’ll save for the story in a more longform setting but, I love Matt Cardona, I’m greatly irritated with him at the moment.

Cardona only recently filed to trademark the term “Indy God.” You can read about that here.

