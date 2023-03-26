Cody Rhodes is ready for WWE to blow up the sky with the amount of pyro they are using for WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WrestleJoy, where he looked back on his own career with pyro and how it became a running gag with him during his run in AEW.

At this point, I’m gonna be honest, I never asked anybody for pyro. Even in AEW when I was running things, I never asked anybody for pyro, and then it became like a running gag, the amount of pyro, and now it’s not even that, it’s just part of the experience. It’s like the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. You know, this happens at this time and they legit blow up the sky.

Rhodes then transitions to talking about WrestleMania 39. He believes that the amount of pyro that will be used at the Showcase of the Immortals might sight a new world record.

I think with a WrestleMania on the west coast, in Hollywood, it’s the biggest display that’s ever been done involving a ring. I don’t think greatest can even cover it. I really don’t. I think you’re looking at a record-setting amount of pyro.

Rhodes will be having a final face-to-face meeting with Roman Reigns ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 39 on next week’s Go-Home edition of SmackDown.