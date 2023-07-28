Cody Rhodes did an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics while at the premiere of his new Peacock documentary that premieres next Monday.
During the interview, the top WWE star shared his belief that the modern era is the new “golden era” from a bottom-line standpoint.
“The reality of it is, not knocking, from an opinion base, but we’re at the most successful time in wrestling history. You’re in it and you’re covering it in your prime. Attitude Era, amazing. Opinions and all that, amazing, but from a factual bottom-line standpoint, tickets, and things if that nature, this is the new golden era, and we get to be in it. Everyone wants to be the one, ‘Oh, it’s because of me, and I’m leading the charge.’ Screw that. We’re in it. We get to all be part of it. It’s a team effort.”