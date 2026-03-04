During the 1980s and 1990s, it was all about eating your vitamins, brother.

Well, in addition to saying your prayers and believing in yourself, of course.

The Hulk Hogan commandments were the blueprint for the look and feel of WWE in that era, with a heavy focus on massive bodybuilder physique’s and less on in-ring talent and ability.

This is something Cody Rhodes thinks needs to return in WWE.

At least on some level.

“I’m almost looking for us to get some jacked up bodybuilder dudes again,” the former Undisputed WWE Champion said while talking to Gunther on the latest episode of his So What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes program. “Real 90s (guys). Ones that all the boys can’t stand. Just somebody like, ‘Look at the look,’ and then we all have to figure out how to do it.”

Rhodes would go on to elaborate.

“I would say it’s missing,” he continued. “The old just legit bodybuilder type. ‘He looks great.’ I heard this term the other day, somebody was describing how, at WWE, you may not be in shape, but everyone who is in shape has an ‘athletic build.’ I hate the term ‘athletic build.’ I know it’s not going to happen, but I just want one bodybuilder back in the mix. Just one full blooded (bodybuilder). You look at him, ‘Brother is going to tear his triceps just getting in the ring.’ We don’t have those anymore. The bodybuilders are dinosaurs. They went away.”

