Cody Rhodes might want to stick to professional wrestling.

The WWE Superstar spent part of his weekend in Philadelphia, taking in a pair of sporting events as the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia Eagles squared off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both Philadelphia teams picked up victories with “The American Nightmare” in attendance, making Rhodes something of a good luck charm for the city’s sports fans.

His own attempt at playing football, however, didn’t go quite as well.

During his visit to the Eagles game, Rhodes tried his hand at quarterback, dropping back to throw a pass from approximately the 26-yard line.

Unfortunately, the throw came up well short of its intended target and was easily intercepted.

To be fair, Rhodes was attempting the pass while wearing a suit and dress shoes, which aren’t exactly ideal for throwing a football.

Rhodes will be back in more familiar territory on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, where Team USA is scheduled to announce its final member ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.