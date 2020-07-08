Cody Rhodes To Appear On Tonight’s Hot Ones: The Game Show

AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Hot Ones: The Game Show hosted by Sean Evans. The official Twitter account revealed the news earlier today, and released a video preview showing The American Nightmare trying some of the signature hot sauces that the show is known for. Check out the details below.
See if reigning AEW champ @CodyRhodes and one lucky super fan can beat the heat in a special #HotOnesTheGameShow at home with @seanseaevans. The full video drops tonight at 8/9c on YouTube and catch more of Cody on AEW at 8/9c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/YTb2e9b0IJ
— Hot Ones: The Game Show (@hotonesgameshow) July 8, 2020
Rhodes successfully defended his TNT championship on last week’s Fyter Fest against The Inner Circle’s Jake Hager. He is not scheduled to appear on night two of Fyter Fest at this time.
- Chris Jericho Reacts to WWE’s “Eye For An Eye” Match Announcement
- Roman Reigns: “I Might Be The Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All Time”
- Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She and Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat
- #FTR Talk Their Biggest Frustrations In WWE, Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Allow Them To Use The Spike Piledriver
- Multiple Debuts Confirmed for Impact Slammiversary, TNA World Heavyweight Title Match Set, More
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury