 Cody Rhodes To Appear On Tonight's Hot Ones: The Game Show

AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Hot Ones: The Game Show hosted by Sean Evans. The official Twitter account revealed the news earlier today, and released a video preview showing The American Nightmare trying some of the signature hot sauces that the show is known for. Check out the details below.

Rhodes successfully defended his TNT championship on last week’s Fyter Fest against The Inner Circle’s Jake Hager. He is not scheduled to appear on night two of Fyter Fest at this time.

