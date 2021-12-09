Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island saw top AEW superstar Cody Rhodes officially challenge Sammy Guevara to a matchup for Guevara’s TNT championship at the promotion’s Christmas Day episode on the 25th.

"From one good guy to another" #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6hVegWNlFG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 9, 2021

This will be Rhodes first time in the TNT title picture since he dropped the gold to Darby Allin back at Full Gear 2020. Rhodes is a former two-time TNT champion for AEW, and the only star to have had multiple title reigns in the company.