It looks like Cody Rhodes is set to perform as a new character under a mask in AEW.

AEW has announced that a new tag team called “Too Fast Too Fuego” will debut at Sunday’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, FL. The team includes Fuego Del Sol and an un-named masked partner who looks a lot like Rhodes.

The news was first announced by Del Sol on the latest vlog released by AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, which Cody was also featured on. This would be the first time Rhodes and Del Sol have worked together.

Rhodes responded to speculation on the new tag team and denied that he is involved.

“I’m not involved with this – but I am excited to see a fresh team joining the fray. @UniversalORL getting the [fire emoji x 2] stuff!,” he wrote.

Sunday’s AEW Dark tapings will be the second set to be held at Universal. Tickets remain available for both sessions via AEWtix.com. Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole are advertised to make their Dark debuts at the tapings. Other names advertised are Jade Cargill, Tay Conti, Wardlow, and new AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Cody’s full tweet below:

I’m not involved with this – but I am excited to see a fresh team joining the fray.@UniversalORL getting the 🔥 🔥 stuff! https://t.co/opmFR7i4Yy — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 19, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.