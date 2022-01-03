AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will host a special meet & greet this Wednesday at 5:30pm from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, before the AEW TBS Dynamite premiere.

The meet & greet has a ticket price of $75, but all proceeds will go to Playworks, which helps kids to stay active and build valuable life skills through play. Full details can be found at AEWCommunity.com and tickets can be bought at AEWLiveMerch.com.

You can find the related links below in the tweets from Rhodes and Playworks:

THIS WEDNESDAY! Meet/greet 📸 with all proceeds going towards @Playworks – Playworks helps kids to stay active and build valuable life skills through play. https://t.co/jGu1DyMU3k Stay tuned for ticket information. Limited availability. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xhh03Kj6oU — AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) January 3, 2022

Strong claps 💪👏 to @CodyRhodes and AEW for this exciting opportunity benefiting Playworks! https://t.co/wkpzakpxOV — Playworks (@Playworks) January 3, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.