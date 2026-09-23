Cody Rhodes will have a special role in the finals of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The tournament officially got underway on the September 22 episode of WWE NXT, with Rhodes appearing in the opening video package before the first-round action began.

Rhodes spoke about the significance of the tournament named after his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and revealed that he will be there in person when the tournament concludes. The three-time Undisputed WWE Champion will present the Dusty Cup trophy to the winning team.

The 2026 tournament marks the return of the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic for the first time since 2024, when Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin won the tournament. The Dusty Classic was originally introduced in 2015 following Rhodes’ passing, with Finn Balor and Samoa Joe winning the inaugural tournament.

This year’s field features 14 teams representing NXT, Raw, SmackDown, EVOLVE and AAA. NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project and AAA World Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno received first-round byes.

The left side of the bracket features BirthRight (Uriah Connors & Channing Lorenzo) against Mini Vikingo & Chazz Hall, with the winners advancing to face The Vanity Project. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) will face DarkState (Cutler James & Osiris Griffin), while Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno meet Los Americanos (Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano).

On the other side, Tokyo Bad Boys (Kento & Takuma) face Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux, with the winners moving on to face the AAA Tag Team Champions. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) take on Harley Riggins & Jax Presley, while Shido Ash & Viktor Zanov face Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

Two tournament matches were scheduled for Tuesday’s NXT. Los Americanos faced Dar & Moreno in the tournament opener, while 2022 Dusty Classic winners The Creed Brothers returned to NXT to face Riggins & Presley.

WWE has not yet announced the date or location for the tournament finals.

Rhodes is currently a member of the SmackDown roster and has been involved in a storyline with longtime friend and former mentor Randy Orton.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.