Cody Rhodes is set to receive his first WWE title shot since returning to the company tonight.

WWE has announced that tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW will see Rhodes challenge WWE United States Champion Theory, with the title on the line.

Rhodes just defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, which was their rematch from WrestleMania 38, also won by Rhodes.

No other matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but stay tuned and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.