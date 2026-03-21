Cody Rhodes is officially set to make his return to WWE television following a brutal attack at the hands of Randy Orton.

It was announced that Rhodes will be back on the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, marking his first appearance since being taken out in a violent segment on the March 13 show.

During that angle, Orton assaulted Rhodes and left him bloodied in the ring, forcing medical personnel to check on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Notably, Rhodes was absent from the March 19 episode, further selling the effects of the attack.

Now, all signs point to his return as momentum continues to build toward WrestleMania 42, where Rhodes is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton in a highly anticipated showdown.

Big fight feel.

In addition to Rhodes’ return, the March 27 episode of SmackDown will feature several advertised matches, including Kit Wilson going one-on-one with Jelly Roll.

The WWE Women’s United States Championship will also be on the line, as Giulia defends against Tiffany Stratton.

Plus, tag team action is set with Alexa Bliss teaming up with Charlotte Flair to take on The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Bella.

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