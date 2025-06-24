Diamond Dallas Page isn’t the only pro wrestling star with his own style of Yoga.
Joining DDP Yoga on the wrestlers with Yoga programs list is a longtime friend of the WWE Hall of Fame legend, current WWE mega-star Cody Rhodes.
It was announced this week that “The American Nightmare” will be teaching a special Nightmare Yoga class for $99 via Naked Mind Yoga on July 9.
The announcement released by Naked Mind Yoga reads as follows:
“We promised one more birthday treat …this is for our American Nightmare fans! Nightmare Yoga with Cody Rhodes is happening!!! Choose a 5:30 flow class or a 7pm yin class. Take an amazing yoga class with Cody and receive a custom hybrid Nightmare Family/Naked Mind hat! This is a VERY LIMITED TICKETED EVENT. Last time we sold out SO fast and we have less space available. So don’t blink! Book now!! Make sure to follow the link to book yourself into the class after purchase (it’s a 2 step process) LINK IN BIO TO BOOK. You must choose either 5:30 or 7pm. All are welcome, as both classes cater to beginners. 12+ up only, parents must attend with minors and both minor and parent need their own tickets. Any other questions? Call 470-704-7985. We can’t wait for this.”