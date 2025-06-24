Diamond Dallas Page isn’t the only pro wrestling star with his own style of Yoga.

Joining DDP Yoga on the wrestlers with Yoga programs list is a longtime friend of the WWE Hall of Fame legend, current WWE mega-star Cody Rhodes.

It was announced this week that “The American Nightmare” will be teaching a special Nightmare Yoga class for $99 via Naked Mind Yoga on July 9.

The announcement released by Naked Mind Yoga reads as follows: