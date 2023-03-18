Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser has been announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Rhodes vs. Kaiser was booked after Imperium’s Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interrupted Rhodes’ interview with Megan Morant on The SmackDown LowDown, as seen in the video below. Kaiser mocked Rhodes for bragging about his Royal Rumble win when he entered last and eliminated the man who had been in since the beginning – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Kaiser then said Rhodes only proved how pathetic he is that night.

Rhodes gave GUNTHER some praise, but said he lost, and this is all about wins and losses. Rhodes said the only people who say this is not about wins and losses are Hall of Famers and those at the bottom of the card. Kaiser interrupted and said this is about how GUNTHER is the future, and Rhodes is just hype. Rhodes then proposed a match with Kaiser for next Friday, and Kaiser hesitated but agreed. Vinci told Rhodes he just made a big mistake as Imperium walked out.

This will be the first-ever match between Rhodes and Kaiser.

Cody has wrestled a few SmackDown dark matches in recent months, but this looks to be his first blue brand TV match since Stardust took a loss to Apollo Crews on the April 26, 2016 SmackDown show.

Below is the updated card for next week’s SmackDown on FOX from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, along with the SmackDown LowDown segment:

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

