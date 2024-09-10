The latest annual PWI 500 list has arrived.

On Tuesday, Pro Wrestling Illustrated released the top ten list from their annual PWI 500 list for 2024.

Topping the list is Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, with Swerve Strickland coming in second and Will Ospreay rounding out the top three.

Featured below is the PWI 500 top ten list for this year:

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Swerve Strickland

3. Will Ospreay

4. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

5. Tetsuya Naito

6. Damian Priest

7. MJF

8. Jon Moxley

9. GUNTHER

10. Mistico