Cody Rhodes’ tour bus appears to have been involved in a traffic accident in Texas ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

A photo circulating online shows Rhodes’ recognizable tour bus pulled over near a heavily damaged vehicle, with several people and what appear to be first responders at the scene. The bus is currently wrapped in promotional artwork for Street Fighter.

Based on the image alone, it is unclear exactly what happened or whether Rhodes’ bus made contact with the damaged vehicle. There have also been no reports regarding potential injuries.

As of this writing, neither Rhodes nor WWE has publicly commented on the apparent incident.

Rhodes is scheduled to appear on tonight’s September 18 episode of WWE SmackDown from Corpus Christi, Texas. WWE has advertised “The American Nightmare” for an exclusive sit-down interview with Michael Cole, which would mark Rhodes’ first SmackDown appearance since his loss to Randy Orton at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This isn’t the first incident involving Rhodes’ tour bus since his return to WWE in 2022. The bus caught fire in Philadelphia in April 2024, just days before WrestleMania 40. No one was injured in that incident, and Rhodes was able to continue with his scheduled media appearances.

Despite the apparent accident in Texas, Rhodes remains advertised for tonight’s SmackDown as of this writing.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.