The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 finishes winding down tonight in “Music City.”

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., WWE has released the official cold open video package that will start off this Saturday’s premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Featuring Metro Boomin’, the cold open for the October 5 PLE also includes “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The Undisputed WWE Champion and the WWE Chief Content Officer are joined by the hip-hop star in a special mini-movie style cold open, which features the following official description:

WWE Bad Blood Cold Open feat. Triple H, Cody Rhodes & Metro Boomin Rap mogul Metro Boomin assists Cody Rhodes and Triple H in getting Atlanta hyped for WWE Bad Blood.

Watch the complete WWE Bad Blood 2024 cold open video package below, and join us here on 10/5 for live results coverage of the show from Atlanta, GA.