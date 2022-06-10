WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes underwent successful surgery this evening.

Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter and announced that Cody went under the knife to repair a torn pectoral tendon, which he tore completely off the bone while weight training last Friday night.

“The doctor just repaired Cody’s pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now,” Brandi wrote.

Brandi made the announcement right at 9pm ET.

There’s no updated timeframe for Rhodes’ return to the ring as of this writing, but it’s likely that Rhodes and WWE officials have a better idea of when he will be back now that surgery was over.

Cody has not commented on his surgery as of this writing, but earlier this afternoon he posted highlights from the win over Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell. He simply captioned the video with, “June 5th 2022 – @WWE @peacockTV”

Rhodes suffered the complete tear while weight training on the Friday before Hell In a Cell. WWE’s storyline explanation is that Rhodes suffered a partial tear during last Monday’s RAW brawl with Rollins, and then he suffered a complete tear while weight training. Rhodes did not wrestle at Saturday’s non-televised live event, but headlined Hell In a Cell with Rollins on Sunday. Rhodes shocked the crowd and anyone watching when he took off his ring jacket to reveal the deep bruises on his arm and chest, which made it hard to watch the match at times. Rhodes then appeared on RAW and announced his injury. Rollins confronted Rhodes and they had a show of respect, but Rollins ran back out and hit Rhodes in the back of the sledgehammer. This opens the door to a potential Rhodes vs. Rollins IV in the future. Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and now Hell In a Cell.

