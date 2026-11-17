WWE Shop has released a new updated ‘American Nightmare’ logo for Cody Rhodes merchandise, which features the original logo blended with imagery of his late dog, Pharaoh.

“Every American Nightmare needs a loyal companion,” the caption read. “Cody Rhodes’ Siberian Husky, Pharaoh, won fans over backstage and on the ramp—and now he’s featured on Cody’s latest tee. Available now at WWE Shop.”

Rhodes responded to the post from the official WWE Shop account on X with a quick comment.

“Lil’ logo change,” he wrote. “The best boy.”

Rhodes announced on Instagram that his longtime Siberian Husky, Pharaoh, passed away back on September 8, 2026, writing, “You did your job. We love you,” in a post celebrating a companion who had been with the family for well over a decade.

Pharaoh memorably appeared with Rhodes at several pro wrestling events over the years, including the AEW All Out pay-per-view in 2019, WWE Raw in 2023 and others.