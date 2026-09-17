Cody Rhodes has unveiled some unique merchandise tied to the upcoming *Street Fighter* movie.

Rhodes took to social media on Thursday to reveal a Guile-themed popcorn bucket that will be available exclusively at AMC Theatres when the film hits theaters on October 16.

The bucket is modeled after Rhodes’ head and Guile hairstyle from the movie — and it’s also wearable.

“Aerodynamic. Ergonomic. Delicious,” Rhodes wrote. “The AMC Exclusive for Street Fighter in theaters Oct. 16! Tickets go on sale Monday!”

No pricing information for the limited-edition popcorn bucket has been announced.

Rhodes portrays Guile in *Street Fighter*, which also features WWE star Roman Reigns and NJPW’s Hirooki Goto. The cast includes Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, David Dastmalchian and 50 Cent.

*Street Fighter* is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Friday, October 16.