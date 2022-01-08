AEW superstar Cody Rhodes issued the following statement on his Instagram stories updating fans on his disappearance, where the American Nightmare confirmed that he and Brandi are in isolation due to having a family member who tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after Rhodes was pulled from today’s Battle of the Belts, and replaced by his brother Dustin, who will take on Sammy Guevara to crown an interim TNT champion. You can see his full statement below.

Says that he and Brandi are in isolation with family who has COVID-19:

“I appreciate everybody reaching out. Brandi and I are in isolation with family that have unfortunately tested positive for COVID. It’s been a scary time dealing with such a strong virus and the complications that can come with it. We are doing all we can to nurse and protect the family during this time. I will remain in quarantine as long as needed. Every day is more encouraging.”

Thanks everyone for their everlasting support:

“Thank you immensely for your support and respect of our privacy. Thank you to AEW for understanding and allowing me to be where I am needed today, and for still allowing the TNT Title to be represented. I look forward to being back soon. All the love in the world!”