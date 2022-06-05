– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event. The panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick, with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. It’s been reported that there will be no matches for the one-hour Kickoff.

UPDATE 1: You can click here for the latest updates on Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Rhodes’ injury. UPDATE 2: WWE has confirmed the injury to Rhodes. Click here for details.

– Tonight’s Hell In a Cell match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which is scheduled to be the main event despite Rhodes’ torn pectoral muscle, is being sponsored by Credit One Bank.

The match is being billed as the One to Watch, as seen in the following Tale of the Tape graphic:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.