WrestleMania 41 Season is here, and with it, as always, comes the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Scheduled for April 18, 2025 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, Kamala, The Natural Disasters and the Immortal Moment Award for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart from WrestleMania 13.

Heading into the big weekend in “Sin City,” others have begun talking during media appearances about pro wrestling legends and past stars who should take their rightful place in wrestling history via the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

During a new interview with FOX News, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about how his big brother, AEW and ROH star Dustin Rhodes (Goldust), deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I’ve oftentimes said my brother,” Rhodes said of deserving WWE Hall of Fame inductees. “I feel like he had more if an important role in the Attitude Era and moving forward. And I think he’s extremely talented.”

Rhodes continued, “I think I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added. The Hall of Fame doesn’t mean the same to everybody if that makes any sense. To my family, the Hall of Fame is the thing – the title and then the Hall of Fame.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.