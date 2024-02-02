Cody Rhodes wants to finish another story.

The American Nightmare spoke with Uproxx about doing a second part to his “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” documentary, this time with an ending that shows him winning the Undisputed Universal Championship.

I’d like to see a Part 2 to the documentary. I have expressed that to Nick Kahn. I know he’s got big documentaries and other stuff on the table that are happening, especially with the Netflix deal and all that. I’d like to see a Part 2 only because of how sour the finish of Part 1 is. It’s real life. It is what it is. But I’d like people to know that if they believed, hopefully it was for a good reason.

Cody will be going coming face-to-face on this evening’s WWE SmackDown following his triumph at last Saturday’s Royal Rumble. Check out an updated lineup for SmackDown here.