Prior to last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Columbia, South Carolina, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes spoke with WLTX where he was asked about which Superstar, past or present, he’d like to share the ring with. The American Nightmare named WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Rhodes said, “So I always, I change my answer so frequently and then people online, this is a polarizing subject. So I always say like the answer is going to change a lot. But I had recently started thinking the way I am as a wrestler and I guess a character and how I fit into WWE, I’d really like to get in there with Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Because Jake The Snake, when he was a bad guy, was really just like psychologically menacing and different. It wasn’t yelling. It wasn’t the like big bombastic 80s promos. He was really sinister, like ahead of his time.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented people who discuss their promos with their opponents beforehand.

Kross said, “Oh yeah. I’m not an ambush artist, I don’t like people who do that. If I ever have to deal with people who do that, I usually have to throw them down a flight stairs. Find the nearest staircase and somehow they make Logan Paul flip down the stairs. I don’t know how that happens. I’m not one of those people at all. Your career we can highlight in this particular realm and bring to light.’ I think it’s very carny. If you’re secure with what you’re doing and you believe you’re worth it, you won’t try to ambush someone you’re working with.”