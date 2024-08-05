Cody Rhodes hopes that Stone Cold Steve Austin shows up at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Gabby AF, where he explained why he wants the Rattlesnake to make more appearances under his legends deal, citing his matchup against Kevin Owens at Mania 38 as a prime example as to why Austin should still compete.

Steve Austin is, from a dollars and cents standpoint, the most profitable wrestler ever. From guys who like and study the business of it, that’s the benchmark and where you want to get. In addition to being all that, more memories than anyone could possibly provide. WWE at the time needed, WWE doesn’t need things that often, at that time they needed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and he pulled [WWE] out of the spot it was in and made everybody rich and brought a whole new flavor to the industry. I’d love to see him in any capacity. He over-delivered with Kevin Owens. If that was the end, that’s a great end. Kevin Owens did an incredible job there too. I feel like he hasn’t punched his legends card enough. He could just come in and tag with somebody. I know he probably wants it to be at the highest of levels, but you’re a legend, you can do whatever you want.”

Cody later discusses the real possibility of Austin showing up at Mania 41, which takes place in Las Vegas.

I’ll be crying because if I hear the glass break, I’m going to look at a merch sheet the next day. ‘Vegas 3:16’ sold more than the Pharaoh plushy.

