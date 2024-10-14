How long until the United Kingdom gets a WrestleMania?

If you ask the Undisputed WWE Champion, he would like to see it happen in the next five years.

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes said as much during an interview this week with BBC.com.

“If I’m aiming, it would be cool to get it [in the UK] in the next five years,” Rhodes said. “There’s some really big venues over here that could host a WrestleMania.”

Rhodes continued, “I think American fans would jump at the chance to come to a WrestleMania [overseas], whether that that be in Manchester or London, I think they’d go nuts for it. When the greatest of all time, as we like to call John [Cena], goes out there and says it, it almost wills itself into existence. I’m very much looking forward to watching that situation unfold.”