Cody Rhodes tore his pec last month but went through with his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins before getting surgery. He’s expected to be sidelined for at least four months.

Rhodes told ‘Comicbook’ that Vince McMahon and a few other people were the only ones who saw the bruising before he went out for his match.

“So no one saw it other than, I think Vince saw it. I was going to take my robe off for the cameras, and then the voice of God as we call it, whoever is ahead of the production in that moment, I remember them saying, ‘Don’t’, and then the camera operators told me we’re just going to save it for the show. Very few people had actually seen it and how bad it was, and throughout the day, it was getting worse because there was so much blood. There was so much blood under my skin. I’m also anemic, so if you chop me or squeeze me, you can see it instantly. So I’m just the perfect person to have their body ripped in half.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co