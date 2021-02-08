AEW superstar and executive VP Cody Rhodes has announced two new members to the Nightmare Family faction. The former two-time TNT champion has already recruited a number of fresh talents off of the weekly Youtube series Dark, and continues to build his family with these latest additions.

First up is big Nick Comoroto, who fans will remember as Jon Moxley’s opponent in his first match back following the Winter Is Coming special back in December.

Next up is Aaron Solow…who is regularly featured on Dark in singles and tag matches.