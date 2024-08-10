Another big title match has been confirmed for WWE Bash at Berlin.
Kevin Owens will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the gold at the event, which takes place on August 31st from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The match was made official on this evening’s SmackDown by Nick Aldis, who granted the Prizefighter the matchup after he gave him a passionate rant backstage.
"YOU deserve it!"
Will we be getting @CodyRhodes vs. @FightOwensFight at #WWEBash in Berlin? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UKtVlKZYdJ
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2024
IT'S OFFICIAL
Thanks to #SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis
we’re getting @FightOwensFight vs. @CodyRhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at #WWEBash in Berlin!
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oW7zlvbDbx
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR BASH AT BERLIN:
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton