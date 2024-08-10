Another big title match has been confirmed for WWE Bash at Berlin.

Kevin Owens will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the gold at the event, which takes place on August 31st from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The match was made official on this evening’s SmackDown by Nick Aldis, who granted the Prizefighter the matchup after he gave him a passionate rant backstage.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BASH AT BERLIN:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton