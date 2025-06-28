“The American Nightmare” is ready to be the “Quarterback” of WWE once again.

On Saturday afternoon, Cody Rhodes took the first step in doing exactly that.

Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the opening match of the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28.

With the win, Rhodes is the 2025 WWE King of the Ring. Per the stipulations going into the tournament, Rhodes is now in line for a guaranteed title shot at the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In his post-match interview with Byron Saxton in the ring, King Cody Rhodes ended by stating, “At SummerSlam, I get the ball back!”

