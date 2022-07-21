Cody Rhodes has won the ESPN ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment of the Year.

Rhodes received the award for his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 back in April, where he defeated Seth Rollins as the surprise mystery opponent.

Rhodes and wife Brandi Rhodes were at tonight’s ESPY Awards, which aired live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The happy couple appeared on the red carpet, and Cody later presented the award for Best Comeback Athlete, which went to NBA player Klay Thompson. Rhodes’ WWE Moment award was announced as he appeared on stage for the Best Comeback Athlete award.

We noted at this link several weeks back how 16 nominations for the Best WWE Moment were announced. That list was voted down to 4 moments by the fans. Rhodes’ return beat out The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, Big E cashing in Money In the Bank to win the WWE Title, and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivering Stunners to Pat McAfee, Theory, and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

As seen in the video below, a WWE camera man caught up with Rhodes on the red carpet and asked him about the win. He looked ahead to the future and said he has another potential big moment in mind for next year.

“It’s very stirring,” Rhodes said of the win. “I was excited to be nominated and it was a significant moment for me, it was the best decision that I’ve ever made in my wrestling career, coming back, but I’m nominated with guys like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena, so to be the one who’s taking home the WWE Moment of the Year, feels good. You know, let’s have a little bit of that ‘New Blood’, I’m still ‘Angry Cody’ from 2015.

“So to be able to show up and be like, ‘No, they voted for me!’ – it definitely is not something I take for granted and if anything it’s kind of positioned me to where I’m looking for 2023. I have just enjoyed this red carpet enough that I need to be back, so you gotta find another moment and I think I know what that moment could be in terms of getting back here again.”

Rhodes also posted a video message to Instagram after the award win, and elaborated on that potential 2023 moment he mentioned earlier. As seen in the video below, Rhodes thanked WWE, ESPN and most importantly, the WWE Universe and pro wrestling fans who voted for him. Rhodes said in this world of smoke & mirrors, perception can be reality but reality these days can be reality as well. Rhodes said it’s very special to be at the awards, and to win the WWE Moment of the Year award. Rhodes continued and said he hasn’t even been back with WWE for a ayear as not too long ago he was waking up as the Executive Vice President and partner/creator of another promotion (AEW), but as soon as that wasn’t the case anymore, he started negotiations with WWE. Cody recalled how everyone kept referring to WWE as home for him, and he wanted to see if the actions matched those words, so at WrestleMania he found out 100% certain that the actions did match the words everyone was saying. Rhodes said he’s blessed for that, but more importantly fans opened their arms and hearts. He added that as beautiful and wonderful the ESPY award is, it’s not the chip he came back to WWE to get, referring to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Rhodes said hopefully when he does come back, ahead of schedule, he’s looking for what may bring him the Best WWE Moment of 2023. He closed the message by dedicating the ESPY award win to the women in his life – his mom, sister, wife, and daughter.

Brandi tweeted on the award and congratulated her husband, writing, “Congrats @CodyRhodes on winning the ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year!!! [partying face emoji] from undesirable to un-freaking-deniable. You are an inspiration to us all!”

Rhodes now joins Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as ESPY WWE award winners. Reigns won in 2019 for returning to action after his battle with leukemia, while Banks and Belair won in 2021 for making history as the first black women to headline WrestleMania.

Rhodes has been out of action since mid-June after suffering a complete tear of his right pectoral muscle on the Friday before the recent WWE Hell In a Cell event. Despite the injury and the gruesome looking bruise on his upper-body, Rhodes still worked the Hell In a Cell match with Rollins, and picked up the win. Rhodes had surgery later that week in Birmingham, Alabama, and has been recovering since. WWE announced that Rhodes would be on the shelf for 9 months, but people within WWE and close to Rhodes reportedly expect him to be back before then. It was reported that Rhodes also expects to be back in action before the 9 month mark, which could make for a big Royal Rumble return in January. It’s still early for creative plans to be booked for Rhodes’ return, but it was recently reported that there was talk of making Rhodes’ return a huge deal for the company, and to build him up like they did with WWE Hall of Famer Triple H in 2001/2002.

Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier this week and said doctors are not giving him any timeline for a ring return because they don’t want him to try and push things too hard in an attempt to come back early. He said, “They’re not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I’m going to be back because they’re afraid if they give me that timeline, I’m going to try and jump it by a month or two.”

Rhodes also revealed that WWE has been working on a documentary for him since the return at WrestleMania 38. He noted that the documentary “changed greatly” when he suffered the injury.

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil was also on the ESPYS red carpet. You can see photos and video from the awards ceremony below.

What a night at the @ESPYS! 📸: ESPN Images pic.twitter.com/pvz6ePB6sn — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

Scenes from the #ESPYS red carpet 📸: ESPN Images pic.twitter.com/ALgiJG7ThP — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

Congrats @CodyRhodes on winning the ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year!!! 🥳 from undesirable to un-freaking-deniable. You are an inspiration to us all! pic.twitter.com/rD6eRlL0uO — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 21, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: @CodyRhodes reflects on winning the #ESPYS award for WWE Moment of the Year. pic.twitter.com/uwlPVXvSZz — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.