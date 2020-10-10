AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to wish company president Tony Khan a happy birthday. The American Nightmare writes, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TonyKhan – one of the most thoughtful, generous, cultivated men I’ve had the pleasure of working with. He’s a prime example of what leadership should look like in this era. Enjoy your day!”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TonyKhan – one of the most thoughtful, generous, cultivated men I’ve had the pleasure of working with. He’s a prime example of what leadership should look like in this era. Enjoy your day! pic.twitter.com/2D2FNmjM8G — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 10, 2020

Peter Avalon was the latest guest on Chief Brando Officer Brandi Rhodes’ Youtube show, “A Shot of Brandi.” Avalon is set to face long-time rival Brandon Cutler on this week’s edition of DARK. Check out the full episode below.