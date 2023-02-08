WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of topics, which included The American Nightmare discussing the career of his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

During the interview, the former three-time AEW TNT Champion was asked about WWE continuing to honor his father since his passing several years ago. It was here that Cody expressed his interest in presenting the Dusty Rhodes Classic trophy to whoever was lucky enough to win the prestigious tag team tournament that began back in 2015. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Dusty’s legacy continues to be honored in WWE:

For all things Dusty Rhodes, the A&E Biography that I was able to be the Executive Producer on, his story that is coming soon, hopefully before WrestleMania itself, to see the full story. Not to mention the Dusty Rhodes Classic. One of the things that was obviously very appealing for me is you’re never not your father or your mother’s son and it is important to me. He cannot be there to protect and explain and defend his legacy. So that was always a huge thing that was on the table that is obviously very appealing to me, being here and coming back to WWE so when it comes to the Dusty Rhodes Classic, I’d love to do anything involved.

Says he would love to present the Dusty Rhodes Classic trophy to the tournament winners:

Obviously, it’s more NXT and that’s where we’re developing, like I was saying on Raw, tomorrow’s superstars today. You want to keep it in their wheelhouse but I’d be more than happy to hand a potentially Pretty Deadly that trophy or a different team because so much is going on that’s good down there. Shawn Michaels has done an incredible job and continues to do but I love all things Dusty. I just want to make sure he’s represented fairly because for a good time in the business, he wasn’t and WWE has done a really great job of letting you know what he did, how he did it and how it still affects what we do.

