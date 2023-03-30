Cody Rhodes opens up about smashing Triple H’s throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

The American Nightmare spoke about the iconic moment during a recent interview on the Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, where he mentions that he hopes the moment gets referenced for a future storyline now that he’s back with WWE.

It’s not mentioned. I’d love it to be mentioned eventually because I still have my broken throne at the Nightmare Factory. I was in the warehouse the other day with WWE, and there is the ‘throne’ throne. Mine is a replica. There is some imagery, some iconography that could be utilized for a show potentially. I’d love for it to eventually be talked about.

Rhodes says he and Triple H have yet to discuss the throne smash, but reveals that The Game has been keeping taps on him following his WWE departure in 2016, even texting him when he won the ROH world championship.

One thing that was really nice, a conversation that him and I did have, and I didn’t share this until recently, was when I won the Ring of Honor World Championship, I hadn’t spoken to [Triple H] since I left, and I just got a one word text from him that said ‘congrats.’ This is a Ring of Honor show, ends at 1 AM, essentially. Working here, there are a bazillion shows and things you’re doing. I was glad, I found out later, he watched every bit of it. He kept tabs on me. He has his finger on the pulse of what the young fans and the young roster is in to.

Rhodes will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently picked Rhodes to dethrone the Tribal Chief. You can read about that here.

