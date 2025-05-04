Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 41 but is currently scheduled to return on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

As of now, he is advertised to appear on the May 16th edition of the show, which takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina — just one week after Backlash 2025.

You can check out an updated list of the dates that WWE Universal Champion John Cena is currently advertised for during his final year as a WWE Superstar below:

* May 9: WWE SmackDown – Dayton, OH

* May 10: WWE Backlash – St. Louis, MO

* May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tampa, FL

* May 30: WWE SmackDown – Knoxville, TN

* June 6: WWE SmackDown – Bakersfield, CA

* June 7: WWE Money in the Bank – Los Angeles, CA

* June 13: WWE SmackDown – Lexington, KY

* June 20: WWE SmackDown – Grand Rapids, MI

* July 18: WWE SmackDown – San Antonio, TX

* August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth – Perth, Australia