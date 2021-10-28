AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature an opening round matchup for the TBS title tournament and a high-stakes grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo. Check it out below.
-Cody Rhodes versus Andrade El Idolo
-Jaime Hayter versus Anna Jay opening round of the TBS title tournament
-Jon Moxley versus Orange Cassidy semifinals of the AEW world title eliminator tournament
