AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature a Coffin match, a Tony Khan announcement, and rising superstar Hook’s first matchup on the flagship program. Check it out below.

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Wardlow vs. The Butcher

-Hook vs. Tony Nese

-Tony Khan announcement