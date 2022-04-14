AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature a Coffin match, a Tony Khan announcement, and rising superstar Hook’s first matchup on the flagship program. Check it out below.
-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy Owen Hart tournament qualifier
-Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela Owen Hart tournament qualifier
-Wardlow vs. The Butcher
-Hook vs. Tony Nese
-Tony Khan announcement
