On Saturday’s episode of Dynamite, Ethan Page challenged Darby Allin to a Coffin match for the July 7th episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager in Miami.
The team of Allin and Sting have been feuding with Scorpio Sky and Page for months. At Double or Nothing, Sting and Allin went over in a tag team match.
Last week, Page and Sky defeated Allin in a Handicap Match. The challenge was issued after Page had beaten Bear Brons.
Previously announced for this upcoming special is Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match.
"Pinning you in not enough for me @DarbyAllin. I am going to be the nail in your coffin." – @OfficialEgo
Ethan Page challenges Darby Allin to a Coffin Match, July 7th at #RoadRage in Miami! Tune into @tntdrama now to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/7aBc5o4tUC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021