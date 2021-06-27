On Saturday’s episode of Dynamite, Ethan Page challenged Darby Allin to a Coffin match for the July 7th episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager in Miami.

The team of Allin and Sting have been feuding with Scorpio Sky and Page for months. At Double or Nothing, Sting and Allin went over in a tag team match.

Last week, Page and Sky defeated Allin in a Handicap Match. The challenge was issued after Page had beaten Bear Brons.

Previously announced for this upcoming special is Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match.