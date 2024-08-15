A huge match gets a major stipulation.

The August 14th AEW Dynamite featured a major brawl between Jack Perry and Darby Allin, with the Scapegoat gaining the upperhand and beating Allin senseless backstage. Perry was moments away from seriously injuring Allin before security stopped him, but they didn’t stop him from stating that he wanted their All In TNT title matchup to be contested in a Coffin Match. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the bout moments later.

Darby Allin and Jack Perry are beating the hell out of each other backstage ahead of their TNT Championship match at #AEWAllInLondon! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/RBGYXtRGjm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN:

Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Casino Gauntlet Match, winner will receive future shot at AEW World Title

Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii pre-show