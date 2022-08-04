AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis, which will feature a world title match, a coffin match, and a TBS open challenge. Check out the matchups below.
-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW interim world championship
-Brody King vs. Darby Allin coffin match
-Lucha Bros vs. RUSH/Andrade El Idolo tornado tag
-Jade Cargill TBS championship open challenge
Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zYP05sJfCz
— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) August 4, 2022
(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)