AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis, which will feature a world title match, a coffin match, and a TBS open challenge. Check out the matchups below.

-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW interim world championship

-Brody King vs. Darby Allin coffin match

-Lucha Bros vs. RUSH/Andrade El Idolo tornado tag

-Jade Cargill TBS championship open challenge

